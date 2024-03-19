Yuma gas prices on the rise again

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gas prices are up again this week in Yuma. On Tuesday, those prices are almost a dollar above last week and even more for premium.

A week ago, prices were as low as $2.69 a gallon at local gas stations like Love’s Travel Stop and Maverik.

As of Tuesday, those prices are almost a dollar above at $3.49 and even more for premium.

Many customers say they’re not happy about it.

“It keeps going up and down I can’t stand it, and California is a dollar more," said a customer at ARCO. “It’s disgusting especially when we’re supposed to have so much oil in this country. What are they doing? Eating it?”

According to Gas Buddy price reports, there’s a national increase of 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week and 13.8 cents per gallon in Arizona. In California, the average is nearly five dollars.