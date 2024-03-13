Skip to Content
Yuma County

Arizona Right to Abortion Initiative may appear on the ballot for 2024 election

today at 11:53 AM
Published 1:09 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Pro-abortion organizations are seeking to expand abortion rights on this year's November ballot. 

The main initiative is to receive abortion care up to the 24th week of pregnancy.

Currently, abortion is legal in Arizona up to the 15th week with an exception after that to save the mother’s life.

However, there are no exceptions for rape or incest. Part of the new initiatives is to also expand the exceptions. 

The campaign must collect nearly 384,000 valid signatures from Arizona voters by July 3rd, for the state to see it on this year's ballot.

Miriam Ordonez

Si tiene alguna idea de historia que le gustaría compartir, contáctela en miriam.ordonez@kecytv.com

