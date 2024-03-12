Yuma man formally charged with child sexual abuse

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in Yuma.

We also obtained court documents that revealed there's also a second victim.

The 10-page indictment details 46-year-old Randall Medders being charged with five counts of child molestation, five counts of sexual abuse, and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a sexual motivation.

Court documents reveal Medders touched the victim's breasts several times.

The indictment also lists a second victim, who is now 12 years old and ties Medders to one count of voyeurism for that victim relating to a photo or video of the victim either nude or engaged in some sort of sexual activity.

The father of one of the victims spoke via telephone saying the suspect, Randall Medders needs to be held accountable for his alleged actions.

“This person is a predator and needs to be held to the full extent of the law, thank you," said the father of one of the victims.

Medders is being held at the Yuma County Jail on a bond of $500,000.

He's scheduled to be back in court later this month.