Yuma man arrested by U.S. Marshals and YPD, accused of sexual abuse of a minor

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Members of the U.S. Marshal Services' WANTED Violent Offender Task Force and the Yuma Police Department (YPD), arrested a Yuma man accused of sexual abuse of a minor.

In a press release, the 46-year-old man was arrested on Friday, and is facing several charges: Molestation of a child, sexual abuse, aggravated assault with sexual motiviation and voyeurism.

"The U.S. Marshals Service is committed to protecting our most vulnerable community members, which is why heinous cases like this are of the highest priority...We are grateful for our partners assistance, ensuring this dangerous person cannot hurt another child." Van Bayless, Acting U.S. Marshal

A warrant was issued for the man's arrest and the U.S. Marshals Service in Yuma worked to locate and arrest the man, according to the press release.

U.S. Marshal Services' WANTED Violent Offender Task Force, along with YPD found and arrested the man without incident and booked him into the Yuma County Jail, waiting for "his court date to face his charges," the press release says.

According to sources, the bond is set at $500,000 and is a cash bond.