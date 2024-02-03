Skip to Content
Breaking News

Yuma man arrested by U.S. Marshals and YPD, accused of sexual abuse of a minor

By ,
today at 2:35 PM
Published 3:17 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Members of the U.S. Marshal Services' WANTED Violent Offender Task Force and the Yuma Police Department (YPD), arrested a Yuma man accused of sexual abuse of a minor.

In a press release, the 46-year-old man was arrested on Friday, and is facing several charges: Molestation of a child, sexual abuse, aggravated assault with sexual motiviation and voyeurism.

"The U.S. Marshals Service is committed to protecting our most vulnerable community members, which is why heinous cases like this are of the highest priority...We are grateful for our partners assistance, ensuring this dangerous person cannot hurt another child."

Van Bayless, Acting U.S. Marshal

A warrant was issued for the man's arrest and the U.S. Marshals Service in Yuma worked to locate and arrest the man, according to the press release.

U.S. Marshal Services' WANTED Violent Offender Task Force, along with YPD found and arrested the man without incident and booked him into the Yuma County Jail, waiting for "his court date to face his charges," the press release says.

According to sources, the bond is set at $500,000 and is a cash bond.

Article Topic Follows: Breaking News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content