Yuma County

Westwind RV Park and Golf Resort donates $3K to the local Shriners Chapter

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 1:37 PM
Published 1:40 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Westwind RV Park and Golf Resort donated $3,701 to the local Shriners Chapter.

The money goes toward Shriners Children's Hospitals across the nation.

The resort held several events throughout February to help raise the money.

"We do a Friday night dance every Friday, and we did a 50-50 drawing, and we would always do half of the pot would go to the Shriners and the other half goes to the winner, and sometimes the winner even gave money back because it was such a good cause," said Connie Erickson, Activities Director at the Westwind RV and Golf Resort.

In return, the Shriners gifted the RV park with a certificate of appreciation.

If you would like to donate, click HERE.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

