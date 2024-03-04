MCAS Yuma Airshow to take flight on Saturday
Airshow will be happening on Saturday, March 9
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma invites the community to attend its airshow on March 9.
Gates open at 9 a.m. and the show will end around 2:30 p.m. However, gates to access the airshow will close at 12 p.m. and there will be no inbound traffic admitted.
Here is the following schedule from MCAS Yuma's airshow page:
10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- National Anthem
- 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band Performance
- Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard
- Military Free Fall School Skydiving Demo
- Commanding Officer's Welcome & Baton/Honorary Air Boss Presentation
- USMC MAGTF Demo (AH-1Z, CH-53E, F-35B, F/A-18C, KC-130J, MV-22B, UH-1Y) with Pyro
- USMC Oath of Enlistment Ceremony
- USMC F-5N Demo
- Hot Streak Jet Truck
- USAF Oath of Enlistment Ceremony
- USAF F-22A Demo & P-40N Heritage Flight with Pyro
- USMC MV22B Demo, VMX-1
- Hot Streak Jet Truck
- USN F/A-18E Demo
- USMC F-35B Demo With Pyro
MCAS Yuma said entry to the Yuma Airshow is always free.
For more information on tickets and parking, go to yumaairshow.com/tickets.
For more general information on the Yuma Airshow, go to yumaairshow.com.