MCAS Yuma Airshow to take flight on Saturday

Airshow will be happening on Saturday, March 9

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma invites the community to attend its airshow on March 9.

Gates open at 9 a.m. and the show will end around 2:30 p.m. However, gates to access the airshow will close at 12 p.m. and there will be no inbound traffic admitted.

Here is the following schedule from MCAS Yuma's airshow page:

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

National Anthem

3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band Performance

Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard

Military Free Fall School Skydiving Demo

Commanding Officer's Welcome & Baton/Honorary Air Boss Presentation

USMC MAGTF Demo (AH-1Z, CH-53E, F-35B, F/A-18C, KC-130J, MV-22B, UH-1Y) with Pyro

USMC Oath of Enlistment Ceremony

USMC F-5N Demo

Hot Streak Jet Truck

USAF Oath of Enlistment Ceremony

USAF F-22A Demo & P-40N Heritage Flight with Pyro

USMC MV22B Demo, VMX-1

Hot Streak Jet Truck

USN F/A-18E Demo

USMC F-35B Demo With Pyro

MCAS Yuma said entry to the Yuma Airshow is always free.

For more information on tickets and parking, go to yumaairshow.com/tickets.

For more general information on the Yuma Airshow, go to yumaairshow.com.