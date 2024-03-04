Skip to Content
MCAS Yuma Airshow to take flight on Saturday

today at 4:36 PM
Published 5:07 PM

Airshow will be happening on Saturday, March 9

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma invites the community to attend its airshow on March 9.

Gates open at 9 a.m. and the show will end around 2:30 p.m. However, gates to access the airshow will close at 12 p.m. and there will be no inbound traffic admitted.

Here is the following schedule from MCAS Yuma's airshow page:

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

  • National Anthem
  • 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band Performance
  • Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard
  • Military Free Fall School Skydiving Demo
  • Commanding Officer's Welcome & Baton/Honorary Air Boss Presentation
  • USMC MAGTF Demo (AH-1Z, CH-53E, F-35B, F/A-18C, KC-130J, MV-22B, UH-1Y) with Pyro
  • USMC Oath of Enlistment Ceremony
  • USMC F-5N Demo
  • Hot Streak Jet Truck
  • USAF Oath of Enlistment Ceremony
  • USAF F-22A Demo & P-40N Heritage Flight with Pyro
  • USMC MV22B Demo, VMX-1
  • Hot Streak Jet Truck
  • USN F/A-18E Demo
  • USMC F-35B Demo With Pyro

MCAS Yuma said entry to the Yuma Airshow is always free.

For more information on tickets and parking, go to yumaairshow.com/tickets.

For more general information on the Yuma Airshow, go to yumaairshow.com.

