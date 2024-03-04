Skip to Content
Career and Trade Experience Day for hundreds of local students

Yuma Southwest Contractors Association
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local students will learn about multiple career opportunities at the Career and Trade Experience event.

For the third year, the Yuma Southwest Contractors Association will be hosting hundreds of high school and middle school students.

The two-day event features dozens of companies from the area providing students with hands-on experiences and introductions.

Over 2,500 students are signed up to attend the event.

"I was really under the impression that they would come through with their classmates, check out all the booths, go have lunch, and then probably go and hang out with their friends, and we are finding that is not the case. They are going back and they are checking out what is interesting to them and they're having so much fun" said Stacy Greene-Todd, the former President of the Yuma Southwest Contractors Association.

A large portion of the proceeds will go towards a scholarship fund with last year's event raising over $13,000 in scholarships.

A t-shirt designing contest was held amongst all the students attending to determine how this year's edition looks whose proceeds will also go toward the scholarship fund.

The experience will be at the Yuma Fairgrounds and is open to the public Tuesday and Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

