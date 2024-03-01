Yuma Market police activity update
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Several police vehicles were seen late Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning at Yuma Market.
The store was taped off along with a portion of Kennedy Lane.
According to the Yuma Police Department, they're still trying to sort out what happened between a store clerk and three customers.
“Both parties reported conflicting stories about how this disturbance started. It’s alleged that a can was thrown at a clerk. There is no evidence showing the firearm was pointed at the customers, although there is evidence that shows that a firearm was discharged,” stated Officer Christina Fernandez from the Yuma Police Department.
There were no reported injuries or damages to the properties.
The investigation is still ongoing.