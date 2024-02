YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - There was police activity overnight in front of Yuma Market on 24th Street and Kennedy Lane.

Several police vehicles were seen still as they flashed their emergency lights on.

The store was completely taped off as well as a portion of Kennedy Lane.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Yuma Police Department.

KYMA will have more information on this breaking story.