Yuma County responds to State Representatives to investigate broadband project

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County’s Broadband Middle Mile Project has recently been under scrutiny.

The project was approved in September 2021 with money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) which is COVID-19 federal funds.

However, some state lawmakers asked the Arizona Attorney General to investigate the project saying it could involve violations of state law, as well as favoritism and abuse.

The Yuma County Board of Supervisors debated on the appropriate steps in making this broadband project work to offer high-speed internet for rural communities.

In December 2023, they decided to expand the project to parts of Dateland as there were some savings and leftover money from the ARPA funds.

Valeria Rodriguez will have more information.