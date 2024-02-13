AZ Representatives request Attorney General to investigate Yuma County’s approval of broadband project

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Many Arizona Representatives are asking the Arizona Attorney General, Kris Mayes, to take on an SB 1487 investigation of a taxpayer-funded public works project, broadband middle mile fiber backbone project.

Rep. Laurin Hendrix along with House members, Joseph Chaplik, Justin Heap, Alexander Kolodin, David Marshall, and Barbara Parker is requesting the investigation.

They claim that Yuma County may be in violation of state law and the Gift Clause of the Arizona Constitution.

Including favoritism and abuse through a fundamentally flawed and potentially illegal procurement process.

A letter was sent on Monday to the Arizona Attorney General.

In the letter, lawmakers stated the federal COVID-19 relief funds that were supposed to bring broadband to underserved areas in Yuma County are being handed to an out-of-state unlicensed contractor, Allo.

We have reached out to the Yuma County Board of Supervisors and they had no comment. We also reached out to Allo but we are still awaiting a response.