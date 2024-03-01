YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Hot rods and classic cars on the streets of Yuma can mean only one thing, Midnight at the Oasis is back.

Caballeros de Yuma kicked off the 31st annual Midnight at the Oasis car show on Friday right here at Desert Sun Stadium with almost 1,000 classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles coming in from all over the country.

The Desert Southwest's premier classic car show has taken place on the first weekend in March for over three decades hosted by the Caballeros de Yuma.

Captain Midnight invites the entire community to come out and enjoy the concerts, food and retail vendors, and cars.

“The show starts here tonight, we will have three bands playing this evening, the show goes until about midnight closing down around 11:30-12 and it’s all day tomorrow. Raffle car is a 1977 Chevy Corvette, tickets are just 20 bucks and at the brunch on Sunday we will be calling the lucky winner and giving them this car behind me," stated Robert Brown, Captain Midnight.

The entrance fee is $3 per person on Friday, $5 per person on Saturday, and $1 per person on Sunday.

Midnight at the Oasis continues at Desert Sun Stadium throughout the weekend with more concerts and classic cars.

And it’s not too late to make your way out here and enjoy the fun.

For more information, go to midnightattheoasis.net.