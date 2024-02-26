Presidential Preference Election early voting underway

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With the Presidential Preference Election less than one month away, early voting is well underway.

Yuma County Recorder, Rick Colwell, is asking Yuma County locals to turn in their early ballots as soon as possible so that the recorder's office can process them and have the results available on election night.

The Presidential Preference Election is right around the corner.

But voters are able to have their voices heard early now.

“The Presidential Preference Election occurs on March 19th, early voting started on Wednesday, February 21st. We mailed out ballots to all Democratic and Republican voters on the active early voter list,” said Yuma County Recorder, Rick Colwell.

I spoke to one winter visitor, asking her if she would rather vote early or on election day.

“I vote early every year because I want to get it over with and make sure I get it done, and it sure is easier,” said Carol.

Early voting will continue through March 15th at 5 p.m.

“The recorder's office is the only location for early voting. You don’t need an appointment, I would encourage people to use it if they’re in the vicinity and they want to get voting done, just come in, there’s usually not a long wait time,” said Colwell.

And if you don’t make it out to vote early, you can visit the voting center closest to you on election day.

On March 19th, Yuma County will have nine voting locations open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For voting locations, click here.