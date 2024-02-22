Skip to Content
AWC hosting TRIO programs

today at 3:54 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - TRIO program students from all over Yuma County are giving back to the community on a very special day.

Arizona Western College (AWC) is hosting the National TRIO Programs Day on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Junior Community Center in Yuma.

Students from middle school through college will be working with local non-profits as gratitude for supporting their education.

"Our program has been around to help students to get through middle school, high school and to college and ultimately graduate with their bachelor's degree and then go on if they want to get their master, doctor degrees trio programs help students do that," said Michelle Thomas, AWC TRIO Programs Directo.r

The Arizona Western College trio program helps more than 600 local students from middle school to college each school year.

Abraham Retana

Vanessa Gongora

