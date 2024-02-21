YCSO notifies public of level two sex offender, Rafael Flesher

Rafael Flesher is considered a level two sex offender with an intermediate risk to re-offend

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said it's notifying the community of a level two sex offender, Rafael Flesher.

57-year-old Rafael Flesher is residing in the area of Laguna Dam Road and County First Street in Yuma.

YCSO said he is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 225 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He is not currently wanted by the Yuma County Sheriff's Office.

Flesher entered into a plea agreement of guilty/no contest in the Yuma County Superior Court to one count of Attempted Molestation of a Child in May 2016, said YCSO.

The victim was an 11-year-old girl he knew.

Flesher was sentenced to 10 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections with credit of 1,337 days before sentencing.

YCSO has a registered sex offender and community notification program called OffenderWatch which lets the public search for sex offenders in their area.

If you have information regarding current criminal activity on this or any other offender, please call YCSO at (928) 783-4427.