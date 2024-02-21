Local events for Yuma child burn survivors

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit is gearing up to host several fundraisers for child burn survivors.

The Yuma Child Burn Survivor Foundation will be hosting its Pouring Compassion event at Sage and Sand in Yuma on Thursday, February 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

They also have their 28th annual Golf Tournament at Desert Hills Golf Course on Saturday, February 24.

All proceeds will go to local families.

"We step in, we help them set in to hotels the hospitals, we also help after the fact on recovery. We work with the school for anti-bullying we go in and talk to kids about that as well," said Kayla Irr-Mendez, Yuma Child Burn Committee Member.

For more information about the Yuma Child Burn Survivor Foundation and its events, go to the Facebook page HERE.