The Healing Journey to host teen dating violence workshop

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Each February, young adults and their loved ones nationwide raise awareness about teen dating violence.

And in Yuma County, The Healing Journey plays a huge role in advocating and educating local teens and parents on the issue.

They say one in three girls and one in five boys will be in a teen dating violence relationship.

“It’s so easy for them to fall into thinking that oh he has my phone, he loves me, he’s calling me every two minutes, he wants to be sure I’m safe, but there’s a fine line that crosses and our young girls with social media are always checking on their boyfriends, to the point it’s consuming their relationships,” said Estrella Fitch, CEO and Founder of The Healing Journey.

The Healing Journey is a non-profit agency in Yuma, focusing on healing from past abuse and preventing future abuse.

One clinical trauma therapist saif teen dating violence takes on many forms.

“It’s physical, emotional, verbal, financial, social media, cyber bullies, older men reaching out to girls,” said Dezarae Angulo, a clinical trauma therapist.

Angulo said parents can make a huge difference in protecting their children from violent relationships.

“Parents definitely pay attention to the relationships your teens are engaging in, pay attention to the signs and the red flags,” said Angulo.

This month-long effort focuses on advocacy and education to stop dating abuse before it starts.

So The Healing Journey will be hosting a presentation for parents and teens this week. “By doing a workshop, by showing videos, by showing them how important it is for them to, first of all, to love themselves enough that they know they have to leave these relationships, but they don’t know how,” said Fitch.

The workshop will be at the Mesa Heights on Friday, February 23 at 4pm.

Contact The Healing Journey to sign up: https://thjaz.org/