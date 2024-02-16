Skip to Content
San Luis Councilmember appointed Chair of the AZ Department of Real Estate Advisory Board

City of San Luis
Rosales has been serving on the Real Estate Advisory Board since July 2022

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis said Councilmember Matias Rosales has been appointed Chair of the Arizona Department of the Real Estate Advisory Board.

The board provides real estate commissioners with recommendations deemed necessary and beneficial in the public's best interest, said the city.

It is composed of 10 members appointed by the Governor and reports to Arizona Real Estate Commissioner Susan Nicholson.

"I am honored to have been appointed as Chair of the Arizona Real Estate Advisory Board, where I will be able to continue inputting my knowledge in Rural Arizona housing issues our consumers and real estate professionals experience," stated Council Member Matias Rosales.  "As we face some of the most dynamic times in the real estate sector, I look forward to continuing to work with the board to ensure all Arizona consumers are protected," he added.

For more information on the Arizona Department of Real Estate Board, its board members, and the services provided, go to https://azre.gov/.

