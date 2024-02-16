House shooting suspects back in court

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The three suspects involved in a house party shooting that killed two people back in May 2023 were back in court Friday, with one suspect rejecting a plea deal.

19-year-old Jose Lopez is facing two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Yuma County Deputy Attorney, Joshua Davis-Salsbury offered a plea deal to Lopez for two counts of second-degree murder, which would have carried a 40-year prison sentence.

Lopez rejected the plea deal.

The attorney for another suspect, Abraham Colin, also 19, asked for the grand jury to reconsider and remand his client from the charges pressed against him.

Both Colin and Lopez are accused of a house party shooting that resulted in the deaths of 19-year-old Danny Garcia and 20-year-old Ande Blackthunder back in May 2023.

They will both be back in court on March 15th for a final management conference where potential trial dates are expected to be announced.

A third suspect in this case, 20-year-old Aden Arviso, will be back in court on April 12th.