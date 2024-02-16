Armed robbery suspect identified

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- 23-year-old Angel Morales has been named as a suspect in the armed robbery incident from Wednesday night.

Morales has been found guilty in the past of drug paraphernalia and unlawful flight from a pursuing law enforcement vehicle.

“On Wednesday, February 14, at approximately 11:13 p.m. officers responded to a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred in the 500 block of East Robin Lane,” said Officer Christina Fernandez from the Yuma Police Department (YPD).

Morales was taken into custody Thursday morning and booked on multiple felony charges, including armed robbery.

This comes after Morales and another man allegedly approached a 51-year-old man and stole his wallet and car keys at gunpoint.

According to police, the suspects took off in a vehicle.

Police were able to locate it 45 minutes later in a parking lot on Virginia Drive near 25th Street.

“When the suspect saw the officers he fled on foot and ran into one of the apartments where he barricaded himself… a perimeter was established and announcements were made four occupants did exit the residence however two remained inside," said Officer Fernandez.

YPD says the case is still under investigation.