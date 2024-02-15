Missing man found alive in Mexico

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Wellton police said a winter visitor who had gone missing after driving into Mexico Monday evening has been found alive in a remote part of Mexico.

According to the Wellton Police Department, 81-year-old Dwight Bond traveled into Mexico on Monday just after 6 p.m.

He had been missing since then with no luck in trying to locate him until now.

“We were just notified that some local San Luis residents in Mexico located Mr. Bond out in a farm field and they were able to bring him to a nearby town," stated Detective Nathan Hammond, Wellton Police Department.

From there they guided him to San Luis, Mexico’s Port of Entry where they helped him cross the border.

Wellton police said apart from mild dehydration, the man is in good health but they are unable to locate his car.

According to the family and police, Bond was on his way to visit his wife at Yuma Regional Medical Center when he somehow ended up crossing the San Luis border.

The last time anyone was able to contact Bond was Tuesday evening but police were not able to make out where in Mexico Bond was.

“We were able to reach him over his cellphone. The issue was, per the family, he was having difficulty understanding things and we weren't able to get a whole lot of information from him other than that he was lost somewhere in a farm field and that he could see a tower," said Detective Hammond.

The family said Bond does not have dementia but has shown signs of not being fully aware at times in the past couple of weeks.

Wellton police said to their knowledge this was the first time someone from Wellton had gotten lost in Mexico.