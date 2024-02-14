City of San Luis has a new fleet shop

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis, Arizona is upgrading its facilities.

City officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today for a new $2 million fleet shop.

The new building will have more space to fix and give maintenance to all city vehicles including fire engines.

"We're been working in this project for eight years and are happy to finally see it open and our employees are already working in this new location which will make our efficiency better and our staff a lot safer in this new location," said Matias Rosales, City of San Luis Councilmember.

San Luis city officials say they will continue working on more projects to better serve the community.