Ash Wednesday celebrated among community

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Apart from Valentine’s Day, Wednesday is also Ash Wednesday, where people from various religions receive ash on their foreheads.

A day meant to celebrate the beginning of Lent and remind us of our mortality, depending on your religion.

People typically gather together in mass and receive the ash.

The Pastor at Christ Lutheran Church explains what it represents.

“We put ashes on the forehead the ashes are black they remind us of our sin but they’re also made in the sign of the cross to remind us that Jesus died for our sins and we have a Savior who forgives us so while we’re sinners we also know we have a Savior Jesus who loves us and saved us,” said Pastor Vince Harman.

Catholics, Lutherans, Moravians, and many others celebrate the holy day.