Arizona Western College President affiliates with Latino success network

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Both Arizona Western College (AWC) and the school's President Daniel Corr have chosen to affiliate with Excelencia in Education.

The organization seeks to accelerate Latino student success in higher education.

“It’s all about the students right so we want our students to feel that their talents and history and background is being respected and that we’re here to teach in a culturally sensitive way… a culturally appropriate way and again it’s about the success of our students,” said President Corr.

Excelencia in Education’s Presidents for Latino Student Success network currently has 150 postsecondary presidents and chancellors.

According to President Corr, over 70% of the school’s students are Hispanic and first-generation.

Even though it only represents five percent of the thousands of colleges and universities across the country, AWC said the network leads the nation in enrolling and graduating Latino students.

Two local AWC students said they liked the support from the new affiliation.

“Personally I feel that the support that they providing us Latinos is a good thing," said Maria Salazar, a local AWC student.

"I agree with the opinion because I love that they are giving us that support,” said another local student Vianey Tapia.

This network currently enrolls 32% and graduates 34% of all Latino students in higher education, according to AWC.