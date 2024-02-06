Rain showers hitting Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Rain has arrived in the Desert Southwest.

The City of Yuma Fire Department is encouraging locals to stay safe on the wet roads.

“We want to avoid accidents as best as we can. So safety first, slow down in the rain, follow the vehicles in front of you at a safe following distance," explained David Padilla, Yuma Fire Department Public Information Officer.

The Desert Southwest ringing in this first full week of February with showers.

One winter visitor from Canada said he’s got it under control

“I’m used to driving in the snow, so rain is a lot easier than snow," said Kevin Bilous, a winter visitor.

Arizonans on the other hand, that’s a different story.

“That is the ongoing joke that Arizonans don’t know how to drive in the rain, thankfully it’s infrequent that we get a lot of rain here but because of that we get lots of standing water including on the freeway," stated Padilla.

Kevin says although it’s gloomy, he’s looking forward to the Yuma sunshine in the near future.

“Well it’s a little wet but it’s not the end of the world and it’s going to be sunny tomorrow, so it will all be good," stated Kevin.

If you have an umbrella and a raincoat, now is the time to pull them out of the closet and remember to stay safe out there.

Rain activity on Fourth Avenue

Flooding in the area of Avenue A and 28th Street