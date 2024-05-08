Flying bucket fire burns more than 2,000 acres in Arizona

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Firefighters near Goodyear, Arizona are working to contain the flying bucket fire.

Officials believe the fire was started by people target shooting in the area on Monday.

According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the fire grew to nearly a thousand acres by Tuesday morning. Since then, the fire has grown to over 2,000 acres.

Officials say 100 firefighters are assigned and that the fire is approximately 10% contained.

Crews are working to slow movement on the southeast side of the fire to keep it from spreading into the rugged hillside.

No one has been hurt and no structures have been threatened.