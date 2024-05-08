Skip to Content
Arizona News

Flying bucket fire burns more than 2,000 acres in Arizona

By , ,
today at 5:44 AM
Published 5:56 AM

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Firefighters near Goodyear, Arizona are working to contain the flying bucket fire.

Officials believe the fire was started by people target shooting in the area on Monday.

According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the fire grew to nearly a thousand acres by Tuesday morning. Since then, the fire has grown to over 2,000 acres.

Officials say 100 firefighters are assigned and that the fire is approximately 10% contained.

Crews are working to slow movement on the southeast side of the fire to keep it from spreading into the rugged hillside.

No one has been hurt and no structures have been threatened.

Article Topic Follows: Arizona News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content