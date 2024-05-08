HomeGrown: Local elementary school teacher named Agriculture Advocate of the Year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local elementary school teacher was named GoAg's 2024 Agriculture Advocate of the Year.

Mrs. Ann Ogram, the agriculture teacher at Gary Knox Elementary School, was selected for the award because of her passion for agriculture and shaping the next generation’s appreciation for AG.

GoAg is a regional campaign that educates our youth about the opportunities in agriculture, to raise awareness regarding the diversity within those opportunities and to increase enrollment in agriculture certificate and degree programs.

The GoAg effort is driven by the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association and the local AG industry. Yuma Fresh protects, connects and promotes the Yuma farming community.