Skip to Content
Home Grown

HomeGrown: Local elementary school teacher named Agriculture Advocate of the Year

By ,
today at 7:13 AM
Published 7:53 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local elementary school teacher was named GoAg's 2024 Agriculture Advocate of the Year.

Mrs. Ann Ogram, the agriculture teacher at Gary Knox Elementary School, was selected for the award because of her passion for agriculture and shaping the next generation’s appreciation for AG.

GoAg is a regional campaign that educates our youth about the opportunities in agriculture, to raise awareness regarding the diversity within those opportunities and to increase enrollment in agriculture certificate and degree programs.

The GoAg effort is driven by the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association and the local AG industry. Yuma Fresh protects, connects and promotes the Yuma farming community.

Article Topic Follows: Home Grown

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content