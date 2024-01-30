13.3% of Yumans have Alzheimer’s

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Researchers from Rush University Medical Center found that the Eastern and Southeastern U.S. have the highest prevalence of Alzheimer’s dementia.

And in our state, Yuma County had the highest prevalence among all counties in Arizona.

The Alzheimer’s Association said researchers found that 13.3% of Yuma County residents who are age 65 and over have Alzheimer’s.

“The older we get, the higher our risk of Alzheimer’s gets and certainly Yuma has a large aging population,” said Alzheimer's Association Southern Arizona Community Executive, Morgen Hartford.

Hartford said on top of old age, certain ethnic populations are at higher risk for developing Alzheimer’s dementia.

“Older black Americans are about twice as likely to have Alzheimer’s than their white counterparts and older Hispanic Latinos are also one and a half times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s than their white counterparts,” said Hartford.

So the Alzheimer’s Association said the high number of Hispanic Latinos in our community is also a driving factor.

Hartford said the data doesn't specifically address residency status like that of winter visitors.

“If people are concerned about their thinking, memory, or judgment, and think it may be Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia, reach out to the Alzheimer’s Association, in addition to that tax to your doctor, your primary care doctor is a great person to start that conversation,” said Hartford.