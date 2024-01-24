Counting the homeless in Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Wednesday, volunteers from the Yuma Coalition to End Homelessness started counting the homeless population in Yuma County.

Beginning Wednesday morning, volunteers headed out to the streets of Yuma in search of individuals and families that are homeless.

Individuals will be asked whether they were housed on January 23 or if they slept on the street.

“We were given a specific location, so we’re going to look around, walk around, drive around, to see if we can find anyone who may be homeless and see if we can survey them, and if they allow us to, we have backpacks and supplies for them as well,” said Northern Arizona University (NAU) Yuma student, Anthony Crocker.

NAU social work student, Anthony Crocker, is one of the 100 volunteers conducting the annual point-in-time count of the homeless in Yuma County this year.

He shares why he decided to participate.

“Being able to experience that contact with populations that have it harder than others and be able to give back,” said Crocker.

The organization’s chair said it would not be possible without the help of volunteers.

“They have to do a training beforehand to go over tips, how to ask the questions, some safety precautions and stuff like that for individuals,” said Yuma Coalition to End Homelessness Chair, Lucia Wilson.

This count is part of a nationwide effort.

Arizona and the U.S. Department of Housing use these numbers to determine how much funding our area will receive.

“Kinda create a snapshot of their needs, and what caused them to be on the streets and it helps us get funding here in our county," said Salvation Army Yuma Corps Officer, Lt. Amber Herzog.

Last year’s survey found 119 unsheltered people in Yuma County.

The annual point-in-time count will continue through the rest of this week to get the most accurate number of homeless in our community.

Click here to get involved: https://yumahomeless.com/