Mass shooting suspects back in court

today at 4:04 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two of the three men charged in connection to the Yuma house party shooting that happened in May 2023 appeared in court Friday morning.

Abraham Colin and Jose Lopez, both 19, appeared before Judge Claudia Gonzalez for a change of date hearing. 

Colin and Lopez are facing two counts of felony first-degree murder and five counts of aggravated assault in the shooting that resulted in the deaths of 19-year-old Danny Garcia and 20-year-old Ande Blackthunder.

The mass shooting also injured five others.

Both defendants await potential plea offers by the prosecution.

Judge Gonzalez approved the change of date.

Colin and Lopez will be back in court, along with the third defendant in this case, 20-year-old Aden Arviso, next month.

