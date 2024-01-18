Skip to Content
Yuma County

Yuma police inform community of level three sex offender, Robert Laxson

Yuma Police Department
By
Updated
today at 1:22 PM
Published 11:35 AM

Robert Lewis Laxson is a level three sex offender and is considered a High Risk to re-offend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said it is informing the community of a level three sex offender.

62-year-old Robert Lewis Laxson is residing in the area of E. 10th Street and S. Arizona Avenue.

Laxson is described as 6 feet, 1 inch, 220 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

YPD said Laxson was arrested on September 27, 1993, for Molestation of a Child in El Cajon, California.

He was then convicted on March 3, 1994, of Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a Child under the age of 14 in San Diego Superior Court

Then, on October 25, 2023, Laxson was arrested for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender in Yuma.

He was also convicted on November 20, 2023, of Attempted Failure to Register as a Sex Offender in Yuma County Superior Court.

YPD said if you have information on any criminal activity, contact them at (928) 783-4421, or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

If you have information on current criminal activity on this or any other offender, contact Detective Almodova at (928) 373-4781.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content