Yuma police inform community of level three sex offender, Robert Laxson

Robert Lewis Laxson is a level three sex offender and is considered a High Risk to re-offend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said it is informing the community of a level three sex offender.

62-year-old Robert Lewis Laxson is residing in the area of E. 10th Street and S. Arizona Avenue.

Laxson is described as 6 feet, 1 inch, 220 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

YPD said Laxson was arrested on September 27, 1993, for Molestation of a Child in El Cajon, California.

He was then convicted on March 3, 1994, of Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a Child under the age of 14 in San Diego Superior Court

Then, on October 25, 2023, Laxson was arrested for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender in Yuma.

He was also convicted on November 20, 2023, of Attempted Failure to Register as a Sex Offender in Yuma County Superior Court.

YPD said if you have information on any criminal activity, contact them at (928) 783-4421, or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

If you have information on current criminal activity on this or any other offender, contact Detective Almodova at (928) 373-4781.