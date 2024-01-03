Annual Defense Bill signed into law to support local military installations

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Senator Kyrsten Sinema shaped the law that would include a raise for service members and support Arizona's military installations including Yuma Proving Ground and Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.

For Yuma Proving Ground (YPG), they will get $10 million in funding for their Radar Range Replacement Program to help continue their test sites.

Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma would get almost $9 million to plan and design the upgraded water treatment plant.

There was already $5 million expedited for it from last year's National Defense Authorization Act.

We talked to Yuma 50's President Julie Engel about what this would mean for not just YPG and MCAS Yuma but also the community like schools and local businesses.