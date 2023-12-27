USDA provides grant for new low-income houses

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) provided a grant of $1.9 million for the construction of 50 new self-help homes for low-income families in San Luis, Arizona.

Comite de Bien Estar is the recipient of the Mutual Self-Help Technical Assistance Grant, as it helps carry out self-help housing construction projects.

“And to see these families not only building their home but building their memories in those homes is really heartwarming,” said Charlene Fernandez, USDA Rural Development State Director.

The funds from the grant are meant to provide supervisory and technical assistance to gather complete loan applications, and families, and oversee construction.

“This is our self-help program with the USDA here in Arizona we’re known for our self-help program where people actually build their own houses and this way it becomes more affordable,” said Fernandez.

People in selected low and very low-income families in rural areas of Yuma County will have a chance to participate in the project.

“They build their own home and then they move into these homes that they built they actually know what you know what they that nail that they put in that shingle that they got on the roof of the house,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez can also explain the priority for the Biden Administration through the USDA here in Arizona.

“The priority through this administration, the Biden Administration, is that we rebuild rural areas not just with homes but with businesses, small businesses, women-owned businesses... climate change is a real big issue here in Arizona and all over the country,” said Fernandez,

Comite de Bien Estar has participated in the self-help build program for over 20 years.