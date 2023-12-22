Gas prices in Yuma are more expensive than the state average

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Being in the middle of the holiday season, many people are traveling, however, Yuma County has some above-average gas prices, adding to the expenses.

According to Triple A, the national average for one gallon of gas is $3.12, while in Yuma, it's a little higher at $3.38.

That's even higher than the state average, which is $3.27.

“It’s going to affect a lot of people locally it's you know very… you see a lot of vehicles on the road but you don’t see as many as you used to and it's all because of the gas prices,” said Yuma local Bill Hodges.

Meanwhile, GasBuddy said prices will gradually increase through the end of 2023 and into 2024.