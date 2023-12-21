San Luis Port Director retires

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After 38 years of service in U.S. Customs and Border Protection, John Schwamm is set to retire on Friday, December 22.

In 1999, he got to San Luis, Arizona from Douglas, Arizona as a Chief at the San Luis Port of Entry.

In 2014, he became the San Luis Port Director.

Schwamm shared with us one of the things he will miss the most, which is his coworkers and said the best part of being stationed here was being able to meet his wife.

He also shared he still does not know what his next step is as he enters a new phase in life and is hoping to enjoy his hobbies and spend time with his family.