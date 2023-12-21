Skip to Content
Yuma County

San Luis Port Director retires

U.S. Customs and Border Protection
today at 11:02 AM
Published 12:00 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After 38 years of service in U.S. Customs and Border Protection, John Schwamm is set to retire on Friday, December 22.

In 1999, he got to San Luis, Arizona from Douglas, Arizona as a Chief at the San Luis Port of Entry.

In 2014, he became the San Luis Port Director.

Schwamm shared with us one of the things he will miss the most, which is his coworkers and said the best part of being stationed here was being able to meet his wife.

He also shared he still does not know what his next step is as he enters a new phase in life and is hoping to enjoy his hobbies and spend time with his family.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

