Update on Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma City Council was provided an update on two projects during Tuesday's work session.

One shared an update on the continued development of the river front parks and trail system.

The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area is working with a $250,000 grant to further develop the West Wetlands along with the City of Yuma Parks and Recreation Department.

The second project will provide an elevated wildlife overviewing outlook with seating, along with connecting bike trails at the Yuma East Wetlands.

“For people to go out there and bird watch or to enjoy the sunset that overlooks the Yuma Territorial Prison guard tower in the Ocean to Ocean bridge so those are those are two of our biggest projects that will be coming on board for 2024,” said Cathy Douglas, Executive Director of the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area.

Both are expected to be completed sometime in 2024.