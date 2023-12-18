Local rent prices remain steady

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to Rent.com, rent prices dropped by two percent in November compared to the same time last year.

Despite the rest of the nation seeing a slight decrease in rent prices the Yuma area has remained steady over the past year.

“It was really interesting to see rent’s down just over two percent in most of the metros this is true of course rent is a varied variable metric and across all metros it can be very very different from one state to the next even,” said Rent.com Director of Brand, Kate Terhune.

Rent.com said the middle price for rent nationally was $1,967, while the average in Arizona is $1,580.

The Yuma Association of Realtors 2023 President, Matias Rosales, ssaid the average price in Yuma was between $1,300 and $1,500 over the past year.

“Right now our rents are staying pretty much stable what we are seeing is that the rentals aren’t renting as fast as they were you know six to eight months ago so that does show me that maybe in the future we will see a little bit of adjustment but not that much,” said Rosales.

Rosales also has some advice on how to properly look into renting so that you won’t get scammed.

“Stay on the well known websites like realtor.com because you know you are dealing with a a rental property that is listed by a local office or real estate office or realtor there’s a lot of fraud or clone listings on craigslist or stuff like that so be wary about that," said Rosales.

He predicts rent will also remain stable in this area throughout next year.