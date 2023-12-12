Mohawk Valley teacher wins award

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Superintendent’s Office kicked off a new program Tuesday, surprising one great teacher across the county each month, with a little prize.

English teacher Brooke Curtis from Mohawk Valley Elementary School was the first-ever recipient of the Good Things in Education Program.

“First of all I’m shocked, but I’m very honored. I think that I’m kind of speechless,” said Miss Curtis.

Miss Curtis teaches English to sixth, seventh, and eighth graders and she said her favorite part about her job is the students.

“I've really watched them grow as students, as learners, as individuals, they’re great kids, great small community. I love where I teach,” said Curtis.

The Yuma County Superintendent's Office surprised Miss Curtis in her classroom Tuesday morning.

“We really just want to support the teachers and students who are doing good things in our community,” said Eliana Osborn, the Arizona Department of Education, Yuma County Program Specialist.

Osborn said there is so much negativity about education these days, so the Yuma County Superintendent’s Office wants to change the conversation.

They chose Mohawk Valley School as their first stop.

“Sometimes we forget about our schools out in East County, but they’re just as important as the rest,” said Osborn.

Miss Curtis received a gift, an Amazon gift card, and a certificate sponsored by Children’s Dental.

She shares what she plans to buy.

“Teaching supplies, books for my reading library is that the right answer, you know it is Christmas though, so we’ll see,” said Miss Curtis.

Each month, the Superintendent’s Office will highlight one teacher from a different district to show the positive things happening in classrooms.