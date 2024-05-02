FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More winds likely on the way for the area

Winds may increase to as high as 50 miles per hour soon as temps remain consistently warm

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Above normal temperatures are anticipated through Saturday with lower desert highs reaching the low to mid 90s each afternoon.

A dry weather system will pass through the Intermountain West this weekend resulting in widespread breezy to locally windy conditions and cooler temperatures on Sunday and Monday.

Dry weather will continue with steadily rebounding temperatures through early next week.