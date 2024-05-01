Skip to Content
Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps to cool slightly soon

KYMA
By
today at 2:53 PM
Published 2:59 PM

Temps will likely get into the 80's very soon for the Desert Southwest, winds will also likely pick up as well

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry conditions continue through at least the next week.

Above normal temperatures continue through Saturday with afternoon high temperatures reaching into the low-to-mid 90s across the lower deserts.

Breezy to locally windy conditions will develop across the region this weekend as a low pressure system moves through to the north of us.

This low pressure will also allow temperatures to cool off to near or slightly below normal for the end of the weekend and beginning of next week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content