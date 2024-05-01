FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps to cool slightly soon

Temps will likely get into the 80's very soon for the Desert Southwest, winds will also likely pick up as well

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry conditions continue through at least the next week.

Above normal temperatures continue through Saturday with afternoon high temperatures reaching into the low-to-mid 90s across the lower deserts.

Breezy to locally windy conditions will develop across the region this weekend as a low pressure system moves through to the north of us.

This low pressure will also allow temperatures to cool off to near or slightly below normal for the end of the weekend and beginning of next week.