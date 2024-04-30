Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong winds to hit the Desert Southwest through the week

today at 2:20 PM
Published 2:21 PM

Winds will gradually increase for both counties over the next few days, as temperatures stay consistently warm

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Above normal temperatures will continue for the foreseeable future, although there will be some slightly cooler temperatures through the middle of this week and this weekend.

A couple bouts of breezy to locally windy conditions through mid-week and this weekend headline an otherwise quiet forecast into early next week.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

