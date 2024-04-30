FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong winds to hit the Desert Southwest through the week
Winds will gradually increase for both counties over the next few days, as temperatures stay consistently warm
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Above normal temperatures will continue for the foreseeable future, although there will be some slightly cooler temperatures through the middle of this week and this weekend.
A couple bouts of breezy to locally windy conditions through mid-week and this weekend headline an otherwise quiet forecast into early next week.