FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps to increase slightly as winds continue

Temps will continue to rise within the 90's as gusty conditions remain a factor for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Warmer temperatures are anticipated over the next several days with highs rising into the low to mid 90s across the lower deserts.

An upper level trough will pass through the Intermountain West mid-week resulting in breezy conditions across the region.

Otherwise, dry conditions will prevail across the forecast area through at least this weekend.