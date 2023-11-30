Skip to Content
Joshua Cota to be sentenced after murder of Somerton barber

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Joshua Cota, one of three defendants, returns to court Thursday to face sentencing for the murder of a 27-year-old man.

Joshua Cota, his brother Gregorio Cota, and Johnny Valenzuela are accused of murdering Leo Melendez in a Somerton neighborhood in May 2022.

The three were arrested and charged more than a month after being linked to the death of Leo Melendez, a local barber who was shot and killed inside his own garage.

The family is asking for justice after Joshua Cota was offered a settlement.

The family considers the agreement unfair and does not agree to the terms of Joshua receiving a second-degree murder charge and 20 years in prison.

Thursday is his sentencing and Joshua Cota's future is in the hands of the law.

