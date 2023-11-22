Yuma police to conduct DUI detail for Thanksgiving
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is planning on conducting an impaired driving detail from Wednesday, November 22 until Saturday, November 25 as part of Thanksgiving week.
There will be additional officers roaming city streets looking out for drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs.
The focus is stopping impaired drivers.
YPD will also be focusing on enforcing traffic laws and getting impaired drivers off the road, raising awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence, and saving lives on the road.
YPD also shares a couple of tips to have a safe Thanksgiving holiday:
- Plan a safe way home before the festivities begin.
- Before drinking, please designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home.
- If you’re impaired, use a taxi or Uber driver, or call a sober friend or family member.
- If you happen to see an impaired driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call 911.
- And remember, if you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.