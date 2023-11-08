Travis Manion Foundation makes difference for vets

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As Veterans Day approaches, one foundation in Yuma is making a difference, empowering Veterans and families of fallen heroes.

Before his final deployment to Iraq, Travis Manion said, “If not me, then who.”

Now his memory is carried on by his foundation, reminding people to live with character and put the interests of others before their own.

“First Lieutenant, Travis Manion, he was a Marine officer, he unfortunately died in combat trying to save his Marines,” said Dale Dumo, Travis Manion Foundation Yuma Chapter leader.

Although Travis died, his legacy lives on through the Travis Manion Foundation, established in September 2007.

About three months ago, retired Marine, Dale Dumo, started the Yuma chapter of the organization.

“I started to transition from the Marine Corps and I wanted to start doing youth mentorship,” said Dumo.

Dumo’s goal is to spread awareness and look for Veterans and volunteers to be part of the mission.

“Let Veterans know, let others know, schools, youth groups, anyone that wants to be a part of the TMF mission to help preach character to the youth, but also be a resource to veterans and families of fallen heroes,” said Dumo.

Several Veterans and Yuma schools have already taken advantage of the opportunity for the betterment of our community.

Dumo wants to leave you with a message.

“Just because you leave the service, you take the uniform off, it doesn’t mean your sense of purpose serving others and serving the better good stops,” said Dumo.