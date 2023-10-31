YPD hosts Scary and Safe Trick or Treat event on Halloween night

Trick or treating in a safe space while supporting a great cause.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is hosting its annual “Scary & Safe Trick or Treat” event at the Yuma County Fairgrounds.

The 13th annual Scary and Safe Trick or Treat event is kicking off Tuesday, Oct. 31 at the Yuma County Fairgrounds.

All proceeds from this event will go to the Special Olympics.

“13th annual Scary and Safe at the Yuma County Fairgrounds. It’s all your local businesses, first responders, non-profits," stated Sgt. Lori Franklin from the Yuma Police Department.

Yuma police Sergeant Lori Franklin said there are almost 50 booths passing out candy this year.

“That’s like going to 50 houses and getting candy all in one stop. We’re going to have a movie playing outside to keep people occupied, stilt walkers again, a balloon guy," said Sgt. Franklin.

The Yuma County Fair General Manager said he’s looking forward to hosting this exciting event for the community.

“Come out and be prepared to be amazed at the effort that all these volunteers do to put this together for the Yuma community," stated Eric Wofford, Yuma County Fair General Manager.

Candy will be given to children 17 years and younger and the admission fee is $1 per person and $5 for the fast pass line.

The Scary and Safe Trick or Treat event will be going on tonight until 8:30 p.m.

So, there is still time to bring your family and friends out to the fairgrounds and enjoy the fun.

You can even stop by our KYMA booth and say hi!