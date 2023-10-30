Share Your Holiday Turkey Drive this Friday

Turkey Drive will be an all-day event on Friday, Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A reminder that the News 11 and Crossroads Mission’s annual Share your Holiday Turkey Drive is this Friday!

Crossroads Mission and News 11 will be collecting turkeys at all Walmart locations across Yuma County.

So, Crossroads Mission will be able to feed veterans and the homeless for Thanksgiving and even into next year.

“We have a turkey drive every beginning of November every year, to help gather turkeys so that we can feed the community. We feed over 2,000 each day, we have three days of Thanksgiving,” said Crossroads Mission Kitchen Supervisor Melissia Knight.

Every year, the Yuma community comes together to help people in need.

“We take donations of turkeys, canned goods, anything we can use for Thanksgiving stuffing, corn, butter, rolls, anything,” said Knight.

The Crossroads Mission kitchen staff, say the best part is, this will help feed community members for their three days of Thanksgiving meals.

“It fills my heart with a lot of love. Every day we do it, it makes me smile because the volunteers that come, the community, the outbound meals that we do, it just brings so much joy,” said Crossroads Mission Kitchen Coordinator Pamela Rainey.

Last year on Thanksgiving, Crossroads Mission served almost 1,400 homebound meals and over 750 in-person turkey dinners to Yuma residents.

All thanks to those who donated at the turkey drive.

“At this time, we currently don’t have a lot of supplies to feed everybody, so we are really low on supplies and any donation helps,” said Knight.

And again, we will be collecting turkeys at every Walmart in Yuma County from the foothills to San Luis.

From us here at News 11, we want to thank you so much for continuing to support Crossroads Mission.