Local event to provide life-saving training for community

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) announced its "Stop the Bleed: Train the Trainer" event, which will allow individuals to gain life-saving knowledge and skills.

According to YRMC, the event is designed for a diverse audience, including non-tactical law enforcement officers, firefighters, security personnel, teachers, and concerned civilians.

It will allow individuals to gain the knowledge and skills necessary to save lives in critical situations and encourage others to do the same, said YRMC.

The event will take place at YRMC Administrative Center on Saturday, Oct. 28 with two class times to choose from.

The first class is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the second class is from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees will receive practical training in three critical areas:

Bleeding control with a tourniquet

Bleeding control with gauze packs or topical hemostatic agents

Opening an airway to allow a casualty to breathe

This event is free, but space is limited, and registration is requested.

YRMC said after completing the course, participants will earn a certification in bleeding control, and gain the expertise to teach others, making them valuable assets in times of crisis.

Attendees can make a significant impact in times of crisis, potentially saving lives, said YRMC.