YCSO boat patrol out in full force Labor Day weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Many locals and "out of towners" were in the Desert Southwest this Labor Day holiday weekend, enjoying our local rivers and lakes.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) said about 2,000 people came out to the Colorado River to celebrate Labor Day weekend, despite the high water levels and stormy conditions.

“The dam got overfilled so basically they’re draining it out right now and we’re at the end of it so this is why we have high water levels and a strong current that we have right now,” said Deputy Misael Meza.

YCSO said the Imperial Dam is releasing approximately 8-10,000 cubic feet of water per second, compared to its average release of 1,000 cubic feet per second.

This after a storm rolled through Yuma County over the weekend.

“We had a micro-storm where we saw it coming up and we started warning people about the potential hazard what was coming. Some people negotiated the risks, some decided to stay, others decided to go back,” said Deputy Meza.

But Deputy Meza said all was back to normal Sunday, with up to 500 people on one sandbar.

“Sunday felt like our usual Saturday, which is high crowd volume all along the sandbars and his traffic on the waterways,” said Deputy Meza.

Sharon, a San Diego local, said she visits the Colorado River almost every holiday weekend.

“We come out and actually all hang out here on the sandbar together and have barbecues and it’s nice to be shaded and be able to have the barbecue on the houseboat,” said Sharon.

The rivergoer said she and her family had a great time this weekend despite the storm.

“We do the kayaking, the paddle board, the jet ski. A lot of the younger ones go out that way and go tubing,” said Sharon.

The YCSO boat units say there were no incidents out on the water this weekend and they’re glad everyone had a safe and happy Labor Day.