Skip to Content
Top Stories

Shooting on westbound I-8, victim taken to hospital

Abraham Retana
By , ,
today at 10:01 AM
Published 10:10 AM

UPDATE (11 A.M.) - A possible road rage incident turned into a shooting on the I-8 freeway in Imperial County.

CHP said a man was shot and the condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

The suspect is still at large.

The description of the suspect's vehicle is a newer Chevrolet Tahoe in a darker model, possibly black, dark blue, or green.

CHP encourages any witnesses to come forward or if anyone knows any information regarding this case to please contact authorities.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Highway Patrol (CHP) said there was a shooting Monday morning on westbound Interstate 8.

According to CHP, the shooting happened around 8 a.m. about a mile away from the Algodones/Andrade exit on I-8.

A victim was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center and then taken to a Phoenix-area hospital.

This case is under investigation.

Interstate 8 has been partially closed and currently, traffic is going through the dirt median.

VIEWER WARNING: The following video may show some graphic images.

Video Credit: Minerva Sarabia

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Chennell Ramos

Chennell Ramos joined KYMA as an MMJ in January 2023. If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at chennell.ramos@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content