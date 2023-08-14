Shooting on westbound I-8, victim taken to hospital

UPDATE (11 A.M.) - A possible road rage incident turned into a shooting on the I-8 freeway in Imperial County.

CHP said a man was shot and the condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

The suspect is still at large.

The description of the suspect's vehicle is a newer Chevrolet Tahoe in a darker model, possibly black, dark blue, or green.

CHP encourages any witnesses to come forward or if anyone knows any information regarding this case to please contact authorities.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Highway Patrol (CHP) said there was a shooting Monday morning on westbound Interstate 8.

According to CHP, the shooting happened around 8 a.m. about a mile away from the Algodones/Andrade exit on I-8.

A victim was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center and then taken to a Phoenix-area hospital.

This case is under investigation.

Interstate 8 has been partially closed and currently, traffic is going through the dirt median.

VIEWER WARNING: The following video may show some graphic images.